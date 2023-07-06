T-Birds Sign D Joseph Duszak to One-Year AHL Contract

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed defenseman Joseph Duszak to a one-year AHL contract.

Duszak, 25, is entering his fifth professional season after playing the 2022-23 season with Dynamo Minsk of the KHL. In 68 games, he tallied 45 points (9g+36a) and 57 penalty minutes.

Prior to his time with Minsk, Duszak skated in 111 AHL games over parts of four seasons with the Toronto Marlies. During the 2021-22 season, Duszak ranked second among all AHL defensemen with 52 points (7g+45a) in just 61 games. His 25 power play assists that season ranked second among AHL blueliners. For his efforts, Duszak was recognized as an AHL Second All-Star Team selection.

A native of Franklin Square, N.Y., the 5-foot-9, 176-pound right-shot defenseman played three seasons collegiately at Mercyhurst College, where he totaled 99 points (30g+69a) in 101 NCAA games for the Lakers. Duszak was named Atlantic Hockey Conference Player of the Year in 2018-19, when he scored 16 goals and added 31 assists in just 37 games. He was also named a Hobey Baker Award Finalist and a second-team All-American.

