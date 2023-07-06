Flames Re-Sign Ben Jones, Emilio Pettersen

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today they have re-signed two centres, Ben Jones and Emilio Pettersen each to a one-year, two-way contract.

Jones, a native of Waterloo, Ontario, concluded his first season with the Flames organization skating in 71 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers scoring 17 goals and adding 37 assists for 54 points and 63 penalty minutes. Jones's 54 points were a new career-high and ranked him third in team scoring.

BEN JONES - CENTRE

BORN: Waterloo, ON DATE: Feb. 26, 1999

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 190 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: VGK - 7th round (189th overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft

TERM: one-year, two-way

AAV: $775,000

Pettersen, a native of Manglerud, Norway, finished his third season with the Flames organization skating in 61 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers scoring 19 goals and adding 25 assists for 44 points and 35 penalty minutes. Pettersen's 44 points were a new career-high and ranked him fifth in team scoring.

EMILIO PETTERSEN - CENTRE

BORN: Manglerud, NOR DATE: April 3, 2000

HEIGHT: 5'10" WEIGHT: 170 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 6th round (167th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft

TERM: one-year, two-way

AAV: $775,000

