Flames Re-Sign Ben Jones, Emilio Pettersen
July 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today they have re-signed two centres, Ben Jones and Emilio Pettersen each to a one-year, two-way contract.
Jones, a native of Waterloo, Ontario, concluded his first season with the Flames organization skating in 71 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers scoring 17 goals and adding 37 assists for 54 points and 63 penalty minutes. Jones's 54 points were a new career-high and ranked him third in team scoring.
BEN JONES - CENTRE
BORN: Waterloo, ON DATE: Feb. 26, 1999
HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 190 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: VGK - 7th round (189th overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft
TERM: one-year, two-way
AAV: $775,000
Pettersen, a native of Manglerud, Norway, finished his third season with the Flames organization skating in 61 games with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers scoring 19 goals and adding 25 assists for 44 points and 35 penalty minutes. Pettersen's 44 points were a new career-high and ranked him fifth in team scoring.
EMILIO PETTERSEN - CENTRE
BORN: Manglerud, NOR DATE: April 3, 2000
HEIGHT: 5'10" WEIGHT: 170 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: CGY - 6th round (167th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft
TERM: one-year, two-way
AAV: $775,000
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 6, 2023
- Flames Re-Sign Ben Jones, Emilio Pettersen - Calgary Wranglers
- Alarm Systems Returns as Belleville Sens Ice Crew Sponsor Through 2024-25 - Belleville Senators
- Schneekloth Named Colorado Eagles Head Coach - Colorado Eagles
- T-Birds Sign D Joseph Duszak to One-Year AHL Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens Sign Graham McPhee to AHL Contract Extension - Belleville Senators
- Utica Comets Sign Goaltender Brodeur - Utica Comets
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Kubiak, Bardreau, Cipollone - Bridgeport Islanders
- Blues Sign F Hugh McGing to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Full Slate of Guaranteed Dates for 2023-24 Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.