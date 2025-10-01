MLS Chicago Fire FC

Brian Gutiérrez ABSOLUTE BANGER sends @chicagofire into the Postseason!

Published on September 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC YouTube Video


Check out the Chicago Fire FC Statistics

