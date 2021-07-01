Brandon Martorano Called up to Double-A Richmond

July 1, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - Emeralds catcher Brandon Martorano has been promoted from the High-A West's Eugene Emeralds to the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels.

In a corresponding roster move, catcher Brett Auerbach will join the Emeralds from Low-A San Jose.

Martorano heads east after an impressive start to the season in the Emerald Valley despite consistently jockeying for playing time. In 25 games as an Emerald, the former 16th round pick out of North Carolina batted .333 with 5 doubles, 3 triples, 2 homers, 8 RBIs, and a .463 on-base percentage while posting a 1.023 OPS.

Martorano is the fifth Emerald to be promoted to Double-A Richmond this season, joining RHP Caleb Kilian, RHP Jose Marte, RHP RJ Dabovich, and INF Simon Whiteman.

The first place Eugene Emeralds continue their series against the Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks) tonight at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro, Oregon. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm PST.

The Emeralds will return home to a full capacity PK Park on July 6 to open a six-game series against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners). Fans can use the promo code 'WEMADEIT' when purchasing tickets online at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com to get 50% off box seat tickets to any game during the July 6-11 homestand against Everett.

Information regarding tickets to Emeralds home games is available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.