Redband Rally Falls Just Short in 4-3 Loss

July 1, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - Cade Harris launched two homers for Spokane on Tuesday, but it was not enough to beat Tri-City. The Dust Devils took the series opener, 7-3, behind a strong performance from starter Davis Daniel and a balanced offensive attack on Reopening With Pride Night presented by T-Mobile.

TOP PERFORMERS

Trent Fennell was fantastic in a spot start for Spokane with Nick Bush dealing with an illness. He tossed five no-hit innings, allowing just one walk while striking out a career-high nine batters.

Ryan Smith was extremely efficient on the mound for Tri-City. The lefty tossed seven innings, gave up just one run, and did not allow a hit after Christopher Navarro's third inning single. He owns a sparkling 1.88 ERA in four starts with the Dust Devils.

Brandon Davis finished a home run shy of the cycle on Tuesday night. He smacked that homer on Wednesday, his team-leading ninth of the season, to give Tri-City a 2-1 lead.

BY THE NUMBERS

Carlos Herrera punished the Indians once again. He entered the game batting .400 with hits in all 11 games against Spokane this season. He launched a two-run shot in the eighth inning to extend the Dust Devils' lead to three.

Isaac Collins extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an infield single in the eighth inning.

Jake Sommers struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning. He's got 13 strikeouts in 9.2 innings this season.

KEY MOMENT

With the tying run at the plate and two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Brenton Doyle launched a ball to deep left field that hit off the left field fence right at the intersection of the foul pole. It was ruled a foul ball by the home plate umpire. Spokane manager Scott Little protested the call to no avail and was ejected from the game. Instead of a potential game-tying homer, the Indians wound up with just two runs in the inning and lost 4-3.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

After a 15-10 slugfest in the series opener, the Everett AquaSox got six shutout innings from Matt Brash to beat the Vancouver Canadians, 2-1 on Wednesday.

The Eugene Emeralds and Hillsboro Hops squared off in an early 1:05 p.m. game on Wednesday. The Ems scored six runs in the first two innings and held on for a 6-3 win. It's Eugene's fourth-consecutive win to remain on top of the High-A West standings.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane and Tri-City continue their six-game series on Thursday for Christmas in July presented by Wake Up Call. 'Tis the season for jolliness and... baseball? That's right! Come deck the halls as the Spokane Indians celebrate Christmas in July with pictures with Santa Claus, Christmas music, trivia, and more! Stick around after game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases! First pitch for Thursday's game is at 7:05 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates open at 6:00 p.m. Get Your Tickets!

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.