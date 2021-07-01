'Sox Hop Ahead, 2-1

July 1, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (31-17) scored two runs early in the game, maintaining their lead over the Vancouver Canadians (26-24) and ultimately winning, 2-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Zach DeLoach led off the first inning with a triple to left field, easily scoring when Austin Shenton grounded out. Cade Marlowe drove in Kaden Polcovich in the second inning with a single, giving the Frogs a 2-0 lead.

The Canadians were unable to produce against starting pitcher Matt Brash; he pitched six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out three. Vancouver made it on the board in the seventh inning, scoring their first and only run when Rafael Lantigua grounded out, allowing Ronny Brito to score from third.

RHP Kyle Hill closed the game, walking two before John Aiello grounded into a double play and Lantigua lined out to center, solidifying the Frogs' 2-1 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered six hits, including one double and two triples. DeLoach went 2-for-4 with one double, one triple and one run scored. Polcovich went 2-for-2 with one triple while walking twice. On the mound, Brash was awarded the win, giving him a 2-2 record. Igor Januario pitched two innings, allowing one earned run while striking out two.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Thursday, July 1 for game three of six against the Vancouver Canadians. Every Thursday home game is Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, with $2.50 select concessions all night long. This week's decade is the 2000s; as always, dressing up is encouraged. Funko Friday returns on Friday, July 2; fans will receive a Funko Field Exclusive Felix Hernandez POP!

The fun doesn't stop there-the two-day Independence Day Celebration kicks off on Saturday with postgame fireworks presented by Judd and Black. The game on Sunday, July 4 starts at 7:05 p.m. so fans can enjoy another postgame fireworks show, this time presented by IBEW/NECA. The first 1,000 will get a Trucker Hat giveaway, presented by IBEW/NECA. Purchase tickets here. If you can't make it to Funko Field, you can always tune in with Pat Dillon.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.