Dust Devils Promotional Schedule Release

The 2021 Dust Devils Promotional Schedule is here!

With the return of Gesa Stadium to 100% capacity, we are excited to announce the upcoming promotional nights for the remaining 36 home games of the season.

The Dust Devils get underway on Tuesday, July 6 with our Grand Re-Opening Night, along with Postgame Fireworks presented by First Step Community Counseling Services! This is the first of eight Postgame Fireworks Shows, with the next coming on Friday, July 9 presented by HiLine Engineering.

This year's promotions include some returning favorites... Dollar in Your Dog Night presented by Yokes Fresh Market, Scout Night thanks to Big 5 Sporting Goods, and the Hat Giveaway presented by Community Real Estate Group. We will also be debuting some new fun filled nights like Get Away Night courtesy of Legends Casino and Love at 425 Night with Papa Murphy's. In honor of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 we will be honoring First Responders with our Special Jersey auction courtesy of Gesa Credit Union.

Another fan favorite you will see return this year is the Viñeros de Tri-City! The Dust Devils will transform into the Viñeros six times this season, donning alternate uniforms and providing an experience that embraces and celebrates the cultures and values that resonate with the local Hispanic and Latino community, as we participate in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion event series.

Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2021 season are now available at dustdevilsbaseball.com, including the final series of the Dust Devils season, Sept. 14 - Sept. 19, which has been moved from Eugene to Gesa Stadium.

Group tickets and seating areas are also now open for booking with no restrictions in place, by calling the Dust Devils office at 509-544-8789.

