Long Ball Leads Tri-City over Spokane

July 1, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







The Tri-City Dust Devils (17-32) earned the 4-3 victory over the Spokane Indians (22-28) on Wednesday evening at Avista Stadium.

Dust Devils Left-Handed pitcher, Ryan Smith got his second win tonight allowing only one run over seven innings with four strikeouts.

After the first 13 Dust Devils were retired, Livan Soto recorded the first hit in the 6th inning and Brendon Davis drove in the 1st run with a double to right-center. Davis continued his hitting streak with a home run to deep left-center field giving the Dust Devils a 2-1 lead in the top of the 8th. Carlos Herrera then followed with a two-run homer to make it 4-1.

After Spokane scored twice in the bottom of the 8th to close the gap to 4-3, Erick Julio recored the save, allowing only a 2-out infield single.

Right-hander Zach Linginfelter will toe the rubber for Tri-City in the third matchup of the six-game series on Thursday. Spokane will counter with left-hander Helcris Olivarez.

