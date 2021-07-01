Rodriguez and Hancock on MLB Futures Roster

July 1, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox are well represented at the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game with Julio Rodriguez and Emerson Hancock on the roster.

Rodriguez played 28 games with the Frogs this season before getting promoted to Double-A. In his time with the 'Sox, he batted .325 with eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 21 RBIs. After Rodriguez's last game with the 'Sox, his on-base percentage was .410 and his slugging percentage was .581. In his two games with the Travelers, he's registered one double and one RBI. Rodriguez is also on the Dominican Republic's Olympic team; the team secured the final spot for this summer's Olympics.

2020 First Round draft pick Hancock made his professional debut with the AquaSox in May of 2021. He's currently 2-0 with a 2.42 ERA. He's started seven games, allowing 16 hits and seven earned runs while striking out 25 batters. High-A West's combined batting average against Hancock is .178.

The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game is set for Sunday, July 11 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.