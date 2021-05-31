Boulders, Jackals Split Holiday Doubleheader

The New York Boulders gave T.J. Stanton his first win as manager of the Frontier League team with a 4-3 win in the first game of a doubleheader against the New Jersey Jackals in Montclair before the home team rallied for a 3-2 eight-inning victory in the nightcap on Memorial Day.

The Boulders took the opener, 4-3, as a relievers James Mulry, Orsen Josephina and Tanner Kiest combined to close out the game with 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Kiest picked up the save by striking out all four Jackals he faced.

The Boulders scored all of their runs in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Phil Capra was hit by a pitch to force in Ray Ramiz with New York's first run. Milton Smith followed with an infield single behind second base that plated Jack Sundberg and Ray Hernandez and gave the Boulders a 3-2 advantage.

Tucker Nathans' looping liner found the grass in right field for a single that scored Capra and gave New York a 4-2 lead.

New Jersey threatened to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth when, with one run in, they loaded the bases with two outs. However, Mulry came on and struck out T.J. Ward to end the inning.

The Jackals had taken a 2-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI double by Stanley Espinal and a run-scoring groundout by Ward.

New York ran wild on the bases in the first game, setting a team record with nine stolen bases, three by Nathans.

Mike Pascoe got the win for the Boulders, while Chase Ingram took the loss for New Jersey.

In the second game, New York trailed 1-0 in the seventh inning when Austin Dennis lined a two-out hit to left field off of Jackals' closer Dylan Brammer to score Hernandez and tie the game.

In the top of the eighth, the Boulders grabbed a 2-1 advantage on a sacrifice fly by Kevonte Mitchell that plated Smith.

However, the Jackals answered in their half of the frame. With the bases loaded, Espinal drew a walk off losing pitcher Luke Burton before Dalton Combs blooped a single to left that scored Russ Olive with the winning run.

The second game was an old-fashioned pitcher's dual between starters Ben Strahm of New York and the Jackals' Spencer Hereford.

Strahm went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits, while Hereford tossed five scoreless, four-hit frames.

A Nico Toni run-scoring groundout had given New Jersey a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Brammer picked up the win in the second game.

