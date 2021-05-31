Otters' Krane Named Frontier League Player of the Week

Riley Krane of the Evansville Otters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Frontier League has named Evansville Otters player Riley Krane the Player of the Week.

Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation, chooses the weekly award.

In earning the award, Krane went 6 for 11 at the plate in the Frontier League's Opening Weekend, a .545 batting average.

The first baseman also scored five runs, but his biggest game came in game two of Saturday's doubleheader against Equipe Quebec.

Krane had two home runs, one being an inside-the-park home run, with five RBIs.

Krane is in his first season with the Otters. This is the first Frontier League individual honor of the 2021 season for the Otters.

This season is Krane's fourth overall in the Frontier League. The Evergreen, Co. native previously spent time with the Joliet Slammers and the Windy City Thunderbolts.

Krane takes home the award for the first time since he won it back in 2019 with the Joliet Slammers.

The Otters return to action Monday afternoon from German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium on the campus of the University of Evansville. First pitch is at 4 p.m. against Equipe Quebec.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

