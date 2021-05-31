Miners Swept by Florence

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners held a 4-2 lead in the eighth inning on Monday at Florence, but again could not hold it, allowing single runs in the eighth and ninth before the Y'Alls scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th and swept the series with a 5-4 result at Y'Alls Ballpark.

Tyler Brown got the start for the Miners, and Florence got the initial lead on a two-run single by Harrison DiNicola in the bottom of the second inning at 2-0. Southern Illinois responded in a big way by sending eight hitters to the plate in the top of the fourth, scoring four times in the frame. Nolan Earley slammed a solo home run to begin the scoring and make it 2-1 Florence, which kicked off a string of seven straight Miners to reach base safely. Jarrod Watkins tied the game on an RBI single at 2-2, and a wild pitch to Ryan Stacy scored Luke Mangieri from third to make it 3-2 Miners, with a two-out RBI single by Spencer Henn then stretching the lead to 4-2.

The Miners' bullpen would hold the lead for the next five innings. Stevie Ledesma sparkled with three and one-third scoreless frames in his season debut, and Ryan Miller got him out of a two-runners-on, one-out jam in the seventh.

But Florence came back again. Trevor Craport's solo home run in the bottom of the eighth off Joey Pulido made it a 4-3 game, and Kyle Hinton walked the leadoff batter in the ninth, leading to a game-tying rally. DiNicola, who reached on the walk, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a fielder's choice by Will Baker to make it 4-4. Hinton struck out two in the frame to keep it tied, but the Mines failed to score the international tiebreaker run in the top of the tenth, and Chad Sedio led off the bottom half with a walk-off single, dealing the Miners another tough loss, their second in walk-off fashion in the series and third in their opponent's last turn at-bat.

The Miners now return to Marion tomorrow to kick off a six-game homestand at Rent One Park. They will play their 2021 home opener on Tuesday, June 1, at 7:05 p.m. against Équipe Québec. Zac Westcott will pitch for the Miners against Équipe Québec's Nick Economos.

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

