Washington Wins Rubber Game Behind Bats, Strong Start from Hennen

May 31, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







AVON, Ohio - Memorial Day saw a rubber game played between the Lake Erie Crushers and the Washington Wild Things at Mercy Health Stadium and by the end of it, it was the Wild Things picking up a series win with a 7-1 victory behind a great first professional start for Ryan Hennen, four solid innings from Michael Austin and a wakening of the bats.

Hennen threw 67 pitches in five innings of one-run, one-hit ball. Of those 67 pitches, 56 were stikes. Hennen fanned eight batters including six of the first seven he faced in the start. The only hit he allowed was a solo shot to Lake Erie catcher Bryan DeLaRosa in the second. Michael Austin worked the final four innings scoreless to earn a four-inning save.

The Washington bats came alive to the tune of 12 hits and seven runs, with the scoring beginning in the first inning. Bralin Jackson singled home Derek Reddy, who had his third-straight multi-hit game, then John Sansone lifted a sac fly that plated Cody Erickson. In the second, Jackson singled home Reddy again before Erickson scored for a second time on a single by Grant Heyman, who had three hits including a triple in the win. Washington added a run on a Sansone single in the fifth before Hector Roa doubled home Heyman in the seventh and scored himself on a Trevor Casanova RBI single.

The Wild Things will have Tuesday off before heading to Florence for a doubleheader Wednesday that begins at 5:07 p.m. That series and the road trip wraps with a 6:34 p.m. first pitch Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.