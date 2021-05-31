Otters Claim Home-Opening Series against Equipe Quebec

May 31, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters won their home-opening series Monday 5-2 against Equipe Quebec, improving their record to 3-1 on the young season.

The Otters took the rubber match playing across town at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium on the campus of the University of Evansville.

Monday marked the first win for the Otters at home in Evansville that was not hosted at Bosse Field.

Dakota Phillips got the offense rolling with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the second inning. He would go on to reach base two more times with a single and a walk.

The Otters added to their lead in the bottom of the third, as Bryce Denton doubled home Miles Gordon for his sixth RBI of the season.

With a 3-0 lead, Evansville scored their final tallies in the fourth, after back-to-back, two-out RBI singles from Miles Gordon and Andy DeJesus.

On the mound for the Otters, Marty Anderson earned the win after going five innings while allowing three hits, two walks, but no runs after striking out three.

Equipe Quebec scored their two runs in the top of the eighth, as Jeffry Parra singled home two runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. Their momentum was held off with Abraham Almonte coming in out of the bullpen to get out of the jam.

Logan Sawyer pitched a scoreless ninth, earning his second save of the season following his first on Saturday night.

The Evansville Otters continue their 2021 campaign and begin a three-game home series against the Lake Erie Crushes on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday night is Taco Tuesday at Bosse Field. The night will feature tacos, nachos, a taco food truck, frozen margaritas, and more.

Fans can order tickets online at evansvilleotters.com, call (812) 435-8686, or stop by the Bosse Field box office.

The 2021 season at Bosse Field will feature new sights, sounds, and smells for the fans to enjoy.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.