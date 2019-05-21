Blue Ghosts Weekend Marks Packed Upcoming Homestand

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks pay homage to the armed forces with a stacked Memorial Day Weekend slate against the Frisco RoughRiders from Thursday, May 23 through Sunday, May 26 at Whataburger Field.

In the first three games of the series, your Hooks will defend Whataburger Field as the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts in a nod to the USS Lexington CV-16. In addition to on-field military recognition, fans can enjoy face painting and a USS Lexington display on the Whataburger Field concourse throughout the weekend.

Thursday's festivities include an AutoNation Blue Ghosts Stainless Steel Tumbler giveaway and a Vietnam Veterans Pinning ceremony. On Saturday, start the day atop the Lexington as Hooks players and select military members will take batting practice from the deck of the ship beginning at 11:30 a.m. Afterward, watch the team take on the Riders as the first 4,000 fans receive a Blue Ghosts Dri-Fit shirt, courtesy of HMG.

Fans can bid on game-worn Blue Ghosts jerseys at cchooks.com/auction.

On Sunday, kick off Memorial Day with a patriotic fireworks display following the 6:15 p.m. game.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Thursday, May 23 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 4:45 p.m.)

- The first 2,000 fans through the gates receive a Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts Stainless Steel Tumbler, courtesy of AutoNation.

- Military Appreciation Night

- Thirsty Thursday & College Night ($3 beer, discounted soda, and $5 berm ticket for students with valid ID)

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5 Friday, May 24 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:15 p.m. (gates open 6:15 p.m.)

- Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

- Texas Lottery Lucky Dance-Off

- Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV3 Saturday, May 25 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:15 p.m. (gates open 5:45 p.m.)

- Hooks players and active military members take batting practice aboard the USS Lexington beginning at 11:30 a.m. Hooks season members and fans with a Hooks ticket stub from May 23-25 receive $3 off their Lexington entry. Fans who attend the batting practice receive $3 off their Hooks ticket for Saturday, May 25 at gate.

- The first 4,000 fans through the gates receive a Blue Ghosts Dri-Fit shirt, courtesy of HMG.

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 Sunday, May 26 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:15 p.m. (gates open 5:15 p.m.)

- Special Memorial Day postgame fireworks display.

- Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas, part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión! Enjoy raspas on the concourse near Section 116.

- H-E-B Kids Day (kids run the bases postgame)

- Military Salute Sunday presented by T-Mobile (half-price reserved tickets for active duty military and veterans with a valid ID, limit 2 tickets per member)

- Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO Individual game tickets and season memberships are on sale now at the Whataburger Field Box Office. Purchases can be made online at cchooks.com/tickets, at the Box Office or by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

