Cardinals Fall 5-2 to Drillers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals (18-26) fell 5-2 to the Tulsa Drillers (22-21) on Monday night at Hammons Field after Tulsa plated four runs in the seventh inning in the first of a three-game series.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Yordy Cabrera (1-0)

L: LHP Jacob Patterson (3-2)

S: RHP Layne Somsen (3)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- The Cardinals held a 2-1 lead for most of the game before the Drillers scored four runs in the top of the seventh off of Patterson and RHP Ronnie Williams. Drillers RF Cody Thomas drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game 2-2. Next, C Keibert Ruiz gave the Drillers a 3-2 lead that was extended to 5-2 one batter later on LF Chris Parmelee's two-run double.

- Cardinals C Jose Godoy broke a 1-1 tie and put Springfield ahead with an RBI single in the second that scored LF Randy Arozarena.

NOTABLES:

- The top of Springfield's lineup struggled to get going at the plate, with the 1-4 hitters batting a combined 2-for-15 with four strikeouts.

- Arauz posted his best start of the season, allowing zero earned runs over 5.2 innings, striking out six to just two walks and five hits. The lone run scoredon Arauz was unearned. The righty also had a good night at the plate, connecting on his first career double.

- Tulsa used a veteran pitching staff in the win. The winning pitcher (Cabrera) is 28 years old, the Drillers starter (RHP Michael Bowden) is 32 years old and the pitcher who earned tonight's save (Somsen) is 29. The Drillers also threw 28-year-old LHP Chris Nunn for an inning.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

Don't miss the next Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day with hot dogs for just a buck on Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30pm, before the quick series wraps up with an 11:10am First Pitch on Wednesday, May 22.

Check out all the upcoming fun and get your tickets today at www.SpringfieldCardinals.com.

