Potts' Two-Double Night Not Enough in Sod Poodles 6-1 Loss to Hooks

May 21, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks for a second consecutive night on Tuesday by a score of 6-1 in front of a crowd of 5,104 at HODGETOWN. Infielder Hudson Potts highlighted the Sod Poodles' four-hit night as he went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, and scored Amarillo's only run. With the loss, the Sod Poodles fall to four games back as Frisco won their second game against Midland.

The Hooks kicked off the scoring Tuesday night in the fourth inning. After stranding two runners in scoring position in the first and third innings, Josh Rojas broke the goose egg with a two-out solo home run in the top of the fourth to make it a 1-0 advantage.

In the fifth, Corpus Christi catcher Chuckie Robinson led off with a single while two wild pitches would advance him to third. After a walk surrendered to Anibal Sierra, Sod Poodles starter Lake Bachar went on to strike out the next two but would give up another single to Abraham Toro to make it a 2-0 game.

Bachar would exit after battling through four and two-thirds innings with five strikeouts, making way for reliever Kazuhisa Makita. Makita would give up a ground-rule double to allow one more Hooks' run before striking out Granden Goetzman to end the damage.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Sod Poodles put their first hit on the board with a double by Hudson Potts to right field. Webster Rivas followed up with a one-out double after Brad Zunica grounded out to plate Amarillo's first run of the night to make it a 3-1 game. A wild pitch then sent Rivas to third while Taylor Kohlwey walked to put runners on the corners, but a Buddy Reed strikeout and Ivan Castillo groundout would end the threat.

In the sixth, the Hooks would get a run right back after Rojas collected his second home run of the game, extending the visiting lead back to three runs at 4-1.

Hooks starter Bryan Abreu completed his outing after tossing 78 pitches over five innings while allowing one run on two doubles with seven strikeouts.

Corpus Christi brought more insurance off of fresh reliever Michel Baez, who was added to Amarillo's roster before the game. Stephen Wrenn led off the half with the Hooks third solo home run of the contest to extend to a 5-1 advantage but would get out of the half unscathed from there.

Potts led off the bottom of the seventh with his second double of the night to centerfield but would be left stranded after three consecutive outs to keep the 5-1 score intact.

In the ninth, fellow six-foot, eight-inch reliever Dauris Valdez would take over for Baez, after he tossed two innings of one-run, two-hit ball with four strikeouts. Valdez ended up allowing one run on a walk and a hit to make it a 6-1 contest.

The Sod Poodles would threaten in the bottom of the ninth after two one-out walks but ended up going scoreless and making it a final 6-1 game.

On Wednesday, the Sod Poodles and Hooks will complete their three-game series at HODGETOWN in downtown Amarillo in a morning day game with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Southpaw Adrian Morejon will take the mound for the Sod Poodles as he looks for his first victory of the season. Morejon will face off against fellow lefty Brett Adcock in Wednesday's matinee contest. Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

NOTES:

Movin' On Up: Amarillo reliever Andres Munoz was promoted to Triple-A El Paso Tuesday. Munoz appeared in 15 games with the Sod Poodles where he struck out 32 of the 54 batters he faced and only allowed seven hits. Munoz recorded a team-high in saves with four for Amarillo. On May 15, Munoz's fastball touched 104 MPH.

Bachar's Outing: Right-hander Lake Bachar made his six start in game two of the series with Corpus Christi, tossing 4.2 innings while allowing three runs with five strikeouts. Bachar also threw a career-high three wild pitches during his outing Tuesday night.

Can't Run On Him: Catcher Luis Torrens has thrown out 13 baserunners in 25 attempts this season after cutting down one baserunner in Tuesday night's game. Torrens's caught stealing percentage is .520 which ranks first on the Amarillo squad.

New Guy: The Padres number five pitching prospect, Michel Baez made his first appearance Tuesday night against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Baez went two innings in relief while allowing one run on two hits and striking out four Hooks batters.

Series Recap: After falling to the Corpus Christi Hooks by a final score of 6-1 on Tuesday night the Sod Poodles have fallen behind the Hooks in the season series 2-3.

Swipers Swipin': The Sod Poodles are 26-for-28 in stolen bases in the month of May.

Start Again Tomorrow: Kyle Overstreet's eight-game hit streak came to an end Tuesday night as he went 0-for-1 but did reach base on an error in the second inning. During his streak, Overstreet went 13-for-33 (.393 AVG) with six runs, five RBI, and one home run. Overstreet's eight-game hit streak tied a season-high with Luis Torrens and Owen Miller who each had eight-game hit streaks of their own.

Heatin' Up: Outfielder Buddy Reed, who is currently batting .209 on the season is on the rise as he is 10-for-27 in his last eight games with a home run and two doubles with three runs scored and four RBI. He collected a four-hit game on May 13 versus Midland.

Strong Arms of the League: The Amarillo Sod Poodles pitching staff leads all of the Texas League with 445 strikeouts. Behind the Sod Poodles is Corpus Christi arms with 430.

Offense Cooled Off: After the Sod Poodles had their way while on the road against first-place Frisco on the road, tallying 26 runs on 37 hits in three wins at Frisco. In their first two games against the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Amarillo offense have only recorded two runs on four hits.

Ca(STILL)o RAKIN': Infielder Ivan Castillo has been nothing but exceptional since being added to Amarillo's roster in early May. In 14 games, Castillo has not batted below .300, currently holding a .344 average (22-for-64) with eight runs, three doubles, one home run, and six RBI. He has gone hitless in only two games.

