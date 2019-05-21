Mother Nature Wins Tonight: Naturals, Travelers Rained Out
May 21, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Due to inclement weather and wet grounds, the middle game of the three-game series has been postponed. Because it is the final time the Naturals are in North Little Rock this season, the two club's will make-up the game on Wednesday, May 22 in a twi-night double-header format. First pitch of the opening game slated for 4:30 p.m. and the nightcap to follow approximately 30 minutes following game one.
Northwest Arkansas (19-24) will send right-hander, Gerson Garabito (2-3, 4.06 ERA) to the mound in game one and right-hander, Ofreidy Gomez (2-3, 4.29 ERA) in the nightcap of the twinbill. The Travelers will have left-hander, Ricardo Sanchez (4-3, 3.68 ERA) in the opener against right-hander, Andrew Moore (0-0, -.- ERA) in game two.
The double-header is the first of the season for the Naturals and the second of the season for Arkansas.
The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
