Vasquez, Three Homers Help Riders Down Hounds

FRISCO, Texas - Esmerling Vasquez held Midland in check and the Riders cranked three home runs in a 7-6 win over the RockHounds Tuesday afternoon.

SYNOPSIS

* Vasquez yielded just one hit - a leadoff double in the sixth - across 5 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season.

* Juremi Profar and Josh Altmann homered in the fourth, and Alex Kowalczyk crushed a two-run shot in the seventh to help the Riders establish a 7-0 lead.

* Elvis Andrus went 0-for-3 with two groundouts and a strikeout to begin his rehab assignment with the Riders.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Esmerling Vasquez: 5 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 K (W)

* Josh Altmann: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI

* Alex Kowalczyk: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI

NEWS AND NOTES

* Profar had two hits Tuesday, his eighth multi-hit game in the last 17 contests. He is now tied for the team lead with 15 multi-hit games on the year.

* Eliezer Alvarez extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Midland, Wednesday, 11:05 am

LHP Joe Palumbo (0-0, 3.55) vs. RHP Daulton Jefferies (0-1, 3.75)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

