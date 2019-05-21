Vasquez, Three Homers Help Riders Down Hounds
May 21, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Esmerling Vasquez held Midland in check and the Riders cranked three home runs in a 7-6 win over the RockHounds Tuesday afternoon.
SYNOPSIS
* Vasquez yielded just one hit - a leadoff double in the sixth - across 5 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season.
* Juremi Profar and Josh Altmann homered in the fourth, and Alex Kowalczyk crushed a two-run shot in the seventh to help the Riders establish a 7-0 lead.
* Elvis Andrus went 0-for-3 with two groundouts and a strikeout to begin his rehab assignment with the Riders.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Esmerling Vasquez: 5 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 K (W)
* Josh Altmann: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI
* Alex Kowalczyk: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI
NEWS AND NOTES
* Profar had two hits Tuesday, his eighth multi-hit game in the last 17 contests. He is now tied for the team lead with 15 multi-hit games on the year.
* Eliezer Alvarez extended his on-base streak to 12 games.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Midland, Wednesday, 11:05 am
LHP Joe Palumbo (0-0, 3.55) vs. RHP Daulton Jefferies (0-1, 3.75)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 21, 2019
- Vasquez, Three Homers Help Riders Down Hounds - Frisco RoughRiders
- Blue Ghosts Weekend Marks Packed Upcoming Homestand - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Modified Ticket Exchange Policy for May 18th - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Elvis Andrus Scheduled to Rehab with Riders Today - Frisco RoughRiders
- Howard, Calabuig Lead RockHounds to Win - Midland RockHounds
- Travs Fend off Naturals; Win Fourth Straight - Arkansas Travelers
- Cardinals Fall 5-2 to Drillers - Springfield Cardinals
- Bullish Bielak Leads CC - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Late Rally Falls Short in North Little Rock - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Sod Poodles Drop Game One 5-1 to Hooks, End Win Streak - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Four-Run Seventh Inning Leads Drillers Past Cards - Tulsa Drillers
- Phillips Phenomenal in Close Loss to Midland - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.