Elvis Andrus Scheduled to Rehab with Riders Today
May 21, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus is scheduled to join the RoughRiders as part of a rehab assignment, starting with this morning's 11:05 game at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
Andrus was placed on the 10-day IL May 15 with a right hamstring strain. Prior to the injury, he was hitting .325 with six homers and 26 RBIs. The Venezuelan infielder played with the Riders in 2008 and was a Texas League Midseason All-Star that season. He also joined the Riders last season as part of a separate rehab assignment.
Tickets for this morning's game are still available here. For more information, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 21, 2019
- Elvis Andrus Scheduled to Rehab with Riders Today - Frisco RoughRiders
- Howard, Calabuig Lead RockHounds to Win - Midland RockHounds
- Travs Fend off Naturals; Win Fourth Straight - Arkansas Travelers
- Cardinals Fall 5-2 to Drillers - Springfield Cardinals
- Bullish Bielak Leads CC - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Late Rally Falls Short in North Little Rock - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Sod Poodles Drop Game One 5-1 to Hooks, End Win Streak - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Four-Run Seventh Inning Leads Drillers Past Cards - Tulsa Drillers
- Phillips Phenomenal in Close Loss to Midland - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.