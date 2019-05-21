Elvis Andrus Scheduled to Rehab with Riders Today

FRISCO, Texas - Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus is scheduled to join the RoughRiders as part of a rehab assignment, starting with this morning's 11:05 game at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Andrus was placed on the 10-day IL May 15 with a right hamstring strain. Prior to the injury, he was hitting .325 with six homers and 26 RBIs. The Venezuelan infielder played with the Riders in 2008 and was a Texas League Midseason All-Star that season. He also joined the Riders last season as part of a separate rehab assignment.

