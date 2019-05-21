Modified Ticket Exchange Policy for May 18th

SPRINGDALE, Ark - Due to the rain delay and weather around Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals have announced a modified their ticket exchange policy for all fans with tickets to May 18th.

Even though the game against the Springfield Cardinals was played on Saturday night, individual tickets from May 18th are now eligible to be exchanged for a ticket of equal value to any game against the Arkansas Travelers during our homestand from Tuesday, May 28th through Thursday, May 30th. All games will start at 7:05 p.m.

Exchanges need to be done in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office during normal operating hours. The Box Office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays and stays open throughout the majority of the game while on non-gamedays it is open 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, as well as 12 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoons.

