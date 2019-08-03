Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Syracuse (6:05 p.m.)

August 3, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





August 3, 2019 | 6:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 112| Home Game #56

BUFFALO BISONS (57-54, 2nd, -6.0 North) vs. SYRACUSE METS (56-55, T-3rd, -7.0 North)

RHP T.J. Zeuch (2-1, 4.76) vs RHP Zach Lee (4-2, 6.66)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: The CW-23, MiLB.tv

Today's Game

Tonight the Bisons play game two of their weekend series with the Syracuse Mets in their return to Sahlen Field. The Herd will need to win the series in order to win the season series with the Mets. Next, Buffalo has an off day on Monday before heading to Toledo for three games as apart of a six-game road trip.

Yesterday's Game: BUF 3, SYR 5

Buffalo dropped the series opener to Syracuse last night 5-3, as the Bisons were able to out-hit the Mets but could not drive in enough runs. RHP Conor Fisk threw a season high 6.0 IP for Buffalo, but was charged with the loss as he was charged with three earned runs off of six hits. Mets batters were able to string together four extra-base hits including two home runs. RHP Drew Gagnon was able to throw 7.2 innings of work allowing just one earned run.

Syracuse Mets (7-8)

Buffalo and Syracuse are meeting for the fifth, and final, time of the 2019 season. The two teams are evenly split at seven games each heading into this last series. In their previous meeting, the Herd took three-out-of-four games from the Mets (7/4-7/7).

Today's Starter

RHP T.J. Zeuch will get the ball tonight as he makes his eighth start of the season. He carries a 2-1 record with a 4.76 ERA Throughout the month of July, Zeuch made five starts and finished the month 1-0 with 29.1 IP and struckout 16. His last start came against Rochester where he threw seven-innings allowing only three runs off of five hits.

Rowdy Tellez

1B Rowdy Tellez continued to produce yesterday as he had another multi-hit game as well as driving in two runs. Tellez now has six multi-hit performaces in 18 games played with Buffalo. He curently has a four game hit streak entering tonights game and has brought his batting average up to .323 with 17 RBIs.

Andy Burns

INF Andy Burns added to his RBI total last night as he drove in one run making his season total 43 which puts him in third place on the team. His double hit in the ninth looked to be the spark the Bisons needed for a comeback but they came up short. Burns continues to be a reliable hitter as he now has a six-game hit streak going into tonights game.

League Standings

Buffalo currently sits in second place in the North division, six games behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre who the Herd will take on in their final series of the year. The Durham Bulls currently hold the sole Wild Card spot as the Bisons are 5.5 back from them, and will face them 8/16-8/18 in Buffalo.

Blue Jays

Toronto (45-67) took game two from the Baltimore Orioles, 5-2. Bo Bichette set a new franchise record for rookies as he now has nine hits through his first five major league games. Freddy Galvis led the offense as he finished 3-4 and drove in two runs while also scoring twice. Game three from Baltimore is tonight at 7:05 p.m. as LHP Thomas Pannone will get the start for the Blue Jays.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.