Hot Wings Win 5th Straight Saturday

Brandon Barnes homered and drove in three runs in his Red Wings debut and Rochester beat Pawtucket 7-4 Saturday night at McCoy Stadium. The win is the fifth straight for the Wings and eighth consecutive victory in Rhode Island this season.

Barnes opened the scoring in the 3rd inning with a two-run homer off Bobby Poyner (2-4). Mike Miller, who was released by the PawSox (48-63) earlier in the day, signed with Minnesota and joined the Red Wings (57-55) on Saturday, doubled and scored on the home run to make it 2-0.

Alejandro De Aza and Ronald Torreyes doubled in runs in the 4th and Torreyes later scored on a Barnes ground out to extend the lead to 5-0.

Drew Hutchison (8-6) worked 4.1 scoreless innings before Josh Ockimey hit a solo homer in the 5th. Rusney Castillo tallied a two-run double in the 6th to chase Hutchison from the game. Ryan Eades stranded Castillo at second base to keep the game at 5-3. Hutchison allowed three runs on eight hits, including a home run, while striking out four in 5.1 innings.

De Aza, Torreyes, and Ramon Flores all tallied singles with two outs and nobody on base in the 7th to expand the advantage to 6-3. Telis scored a run on an error in the 9th to make it 7-3. Preston Guilmet earned his eighth save with 2.0 innings despite Chad De La Guerra's homer to lead off the bottom of the 9th.

Torreyes was 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. De Aza was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored. Drew Maggi walked in his first plate appearance to extend his on-base streak to 34 games, the longest active stretch in the minor leagues.

