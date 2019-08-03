Toledo Hits Bombs to Defeat Louisville

August 3, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Toledo Mud Hens used a pair of homeruns to defeat the Louisville Bats 7-5 on Saturday evening at Louisville Slugger Field.

Mikie Mahtook and Frank Schwindel each recorded a round-tripper as the Mud Hens (49-63) stay ahead of the Bats (47-65) in the West Division.

Toledo got on the board first as Mahtook scored on a wild pitch with no outs in the second inning. Danny Woodrow then brought in Schwindel from second with a single to put the Mud Hens up 2-0 going into the bottom half of the inning.

Louisville countered scoring a run with one out in the second inning as Chadwick Tromp doubled to score Rob Refsnyder.

Schwindel then found some pop and drilled a two-run homerun over the left field wall to give Toledo a three-run advantage through two- and one-half innings.

The Bats used a sacrifice fly from Christian Colon in the bottom of the third to cut the Mud Hens lead to 4-2.

In the fifth, Schwindel plated Mahtook with a one-out single into left as the Hens went up three. Kade Scivicque then brought in Schwindel with a double to deep center field as Toledo took a 6-2 lead.

Louisville took advantage of consecutive singles and a wild pitch to plate a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the Toledo lead back to three runs.

Mahtook took advantage of a fastball in the seventh inning and punished it over the left field wall to give the Mud Hens a 7-3 advantage.

Colon brought the Bats within striking distance in the bottom of the seventh by driving a two-run blast over the wall in left field. Louisville put pressure on in the eighth, but Toledo held on for the 7-5 victory.

What's Next:

The Toledo Mud Hens take on the Louisville Bats in matinee fashion on Sunday with the first pitch set for 2:00 p.m.

#RoadToDetroit Report (according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

8. OF Daz Cameron: DNP

11. IF Willi Castro: DNP

14. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP

18. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP

21. RHP Bryan Garcia: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

27. OF Jacob Robson: 1 for 4

Hens Notes:

? Mikie Mahtook is the team leader with 15 homeruns on the 2019 season.

? All three long balls in the game were hit by right-handed batters over the left field wall.

? Bryan Garcia has allowed just 12 walks on the season and for only the second time this season he issued two walks in a game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.