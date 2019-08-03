Game Notes: Toledo Mud Hens (48-63) at Louisville Bats (47-64)

August 3, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 112, Home 56

Toledo Mud Hens (48-63) at Louisville Bats (47-64)

RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (3-9, 6.79) vs. RHP Tim Adleman (4-4, 3.46)

6:30 PM | Saturday, August 3, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

GAME ONE-TWEEZY: The Bats and Mud Hens gear up for the middle game of a three-game series at Louisville Slugger Field. After winning Friday night's opener by a 3-1 score, Louisville looks to not only win the series but also tie Toledo in the standings for third place in the IL West Division. Right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez starts for the Bats, with all 3 of his wins on the season coming against the Mud Hens.

AGAINST TOLEDO: The Bats look to win their first home series against Toledo since taking 2 of 3 from June 9-11, 2017. The clubs meet just 4 more times this season, the next 2 days at Louisville Slugger Field and a two-game series in Toledo on August 30-31, the Bats' final 2 road dates of the 2019 season.

TRANSACTIONS: Outfielder Jose Siri was added to Louisville's roster today. The 24-year-old top outfield prospect made his Triple-A debut for the Bats on June 18 at Gwinnett (0-4, bb, 2k). He appeared in just one game before being transferred back to Class AA Chattanooga.

- In 101 games with the Lookouts this season, he is batting .251 (92-for-366) with 46 runs, 15 doubles, one triple, 11 homers, 50 RBI, 33 walks, 126 strikeouts and 21 stolen bases. He ranks 2nd in the Southern League in strikeouts, while tied for sixth in steals.

- In a corresponding move, OF Scott Schebler was placed on the 7-day injured list. He was optioned to Louisville on May 4, and batted .222 (44-for-198) with 5 homers and 17 RBI in 53 games with LOU this season.

CLIMBING THE LADDER: The Bats are 14-8 since the All-Star break, 7-1 in their last 8 games and have swept 2 of their last 3 series coming into their current clash with Toledo. With a win Saturday night, LOU would be in a tie for third place in the IL West, the first time they would be out of fourth since June 4.

MAKING JOHNNY BENCH PROUD: Catcher Chadwick Tromp went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and a walk last night, his fifth straight game with a home run. He's the first in RiverBats/Bats history (since 1999) to homer in 5 straight games, and the Bats are 7-0 in games when Tromp hits a home run.

- Over LOU's last 6 games, catchers are batting .474 (9-for-19) with 6 homers and 15 RBI. For reference, the 2018 Bats had just 5 HR from catchers over the entire season: Tony Cruz & Tromp (2), Tim Federowicz (1). This season, LOU has 12 HR from catchers.

Game Catcher Stats

7/28 vs SWB C. Tromp 2-3, HR, RBI

7/29 at TOL C. Tromp 1-3, HR, 4 RBI

7/30 at TOL C. Brown 0-3

7/31 at COL C. Tromp 2-5, HR, 4 RBI

8/1 at COL R. Lavarnway 3-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI

8/2 vs TOL C. Tromp 1-2, HR, 2 RBI

THE GRANDEST HIT: First baseman Mitch Nay recorded Louisville's 1,000th hit as a team last night, singling in the second inning. Last season, the Bats recorded their 1,000th hit as a club on August 11 vs. Lehigh Valley in the 115th game of the season, in the form of a D.J. Peterson single to lead off the fifth inning.

ON PACE TO SET TEAM HR RECORD: Louisville has now hit 147 home runs through 111 games, on pace for approximately 185 home runs, which would shatter the current club record of 166 homers hit by the 1999 RiverBats. Last season, LOU finished with 113 homers in 137 games.

27 IS PERFECT: 27-year-old Brian O'Grady has 27 doubles and 27 home runs for Louisville in 2019. He, along with OF Aristides Aquino this season, both own the single-season record for most homers in RiverBats/Bats history (since 1999). As of August 3, O'Grady is the only player in Minor League Baseball with 27+ doubles and 27+ homers this season. Pittsburgh's Josh Bell is the only MLB player who has done that.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.