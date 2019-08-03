Marvel Named July Player of the Month for Tribe

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Indianapolis Indians announced starting pitcher James Marvel as their July Player of the Month Award winner. Marvel joins RHP Montana DuRapau (April), 1B/RF Will Craig (May) and RHP Mitch Keller (June) as Player of the Month winners in 2019.

Marvel, 25, opened the season with Double-A Altoona, where he went 9-5 with a 3.10 ERA (35er/101.2ip) in 17 starts and earned wins in each of his last five outings. The San Francisco native was then promoted to Indy in early July and tossed a complete-game shutout vs. Toledo in his Triple-A debut, fanning six and allowing just three hits over 7.0 innings.

He bounced back from a five-run showing over 4.2 innings in Columbus with consecutive 6.0-inning, one-hit performances against Syracuse - both wins - the first on July 18 at Victory Field where he tied a career high with nine punchouts. Marvel took a no-decision in his last start of the month against the Clippers, despite yielding only two runs and three hits with six strikeouts in another quality start.

For the month of July, Marvel went 3-0 with a 2.12 ERA (7er/29.2ip), 30 strikeouts, a 0.81 WHIP and .146 average against. He ranked first among league leaders in ERA, WHIP and average against, tied for fifth in wins, was sixth in strikeouts and tied for seventh in innings pitched.

Marvel was selected by the Pirates in the 36th round (1,087th overall) of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Duke University.

