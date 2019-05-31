Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Rochester (7:05 p.m.)

May 31, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY | Game # 51 | Road Game # 27

BUFFALO BISONS (21-28, 4th, -7.5 North) vs. Rochester Red Wings (18-31, 6th, -10.5 North)

LHP Shawn Morimando (2-3, 7.20) vs. LHP Lewis Thorpe (3-3, 6.31)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

Today the Bisons head to Rochester to face their Thruway Cup rival in a three-game series after dropping two of three to the Syracuse Mets. Shawn Morimando will look to get the Herd back on track against a familiar opponent. Following this short roadtrip, the Bisons will be back home for a long nine-game, seven-day homestand.

Last Game: BUF 2, SYR 9

Buffalo dopped the last game of the series to the Syracuse Mets Thursday morning 9-2. Starter Ryan Feierabend's troubles started early as the Mets put up four runs in the top of the first inning. The Herd pitching staff gave up 14 hits and allowed nine runs throughout the game. Buffalo was only able to collect six hits including one on a Richard Urena home run.

Rochester (2-1)

Buffalo has taken the lone series between the herd and Red Wings which was only a week ago. Zach Jackson got the win in the Bisons shutout victory during that series. These division rivals will face off in three more series throughout the year, as Rochester will look to try and even the season series record tonight in game one.

Today's Starter

Shawn Morimando will take the hill tonight where he brings in a 2-3 record, with a 7.20 ERA. Morimando's last start came in Lehigh Valley where he got the win pitching a stellar seven innings, allowing four hits and only two runs. He will try to carry this momentum into his start tonight which will be the second time he faces the Red Wings.

Anthony Alford

Anthony Alford finished yesterday's game 1-4, including a double which brings his extra-base hit total to 14 on the year which is currently second on the team. That double also brought his hit streak to seven games, where he is has 11 hits and is batting .366 during that time.

Patrick Cantwell

Patrick Cantwell was the only Bisons player with a multi-hit game yesterday. He finished 2-3 with an RBI double in the seventh inning which now brings his RBI total to five on the year. Cantwell also had a strong performance behind the plate throwing out Luis Guillorme trying to steal second base during the second inning.

Richard Ureña

Richard Ureña added the power in Thursday's loss when he clubbed a solo home run over the right-field wall. That was his first home run of the season for the Bisons and brought his RBI total up to 15.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (21-35) had a travel day yesterday as they will take on the Colorado Rockies in the Mile High City after dropping their last series to the Tampa Bay Rays. Edwin Jackson will get the start tonight at 8:40 p.m. for the Blue Jays in the opening game of a three-game series in Denver.

