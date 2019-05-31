Chance Adams tosses six scoreless innings as SWB combines for second shutout of season

MOOSIC, PA - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre celebrated the first game of the Red Barons Reunion Weekend with a smashing 8-0 victory over Lehigh Valley Friday night at PNC Field. Chance Adams, Danny Coulombe and David Sosebee blanked the IronPigs on seven hits and the RailRiders, playing as the Red Barons, took an early lead and never looked back.

Prior to the first pitch, Marc Bombard, the former Red Barons manager that skippered the club from 1997 through 2004, was honored with a jersey number retirement ceremony at home plate. In addition to Bombard and his family, former Red Barons Brandon Duckworth, Greg Legg, Floyd Rayford, Gary Ruby, Steve Schrenk and Jon Zuber, International League President Randy Mobley as well as former front office personnel, Lackawanna County Stadium staff and local dignitaries were in attendance for the festivities.

Adams tossed a perfect top-of-the-first inning and was backed with four runs in the home half. With two on and one out, Mike Tauchman lined a base hit, plating Mike Ford. Kyle Higashioka lifted a sac fly to center and Tyler Wade drilled a homer into the right field RailHouse, bringing the action-packed first inning to a close with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leading 4-0.

Adams (3-1) followed with five more shutout innings, allowing four hits while walking none and striking out three. He received a defensive gem from Wade and Didi Gregorius in the top of the sixth. Wade dove to rob Deivy Grullon of a base hit, threw to Gregorius at second, who then completed a double play with a pinpoint throw to first to end the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Mike Ford demolished a baseball for a three-run home run to right center and the lead increased to 7-0. In the eighth, Breyvic Valera doubled to drive in Brad Miller to cap the scoring at 8-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won eight of the last nine games and five straight at PNC Field. Tauchman paced the Red Barons with three hits over four at-bats, while Ford and Wade added multi-hit games.

Enyel De Los Santos (2-1) allowed the first four runs and took the loss for the IronPigs.

The Red Barons will play Game 2 of the series against Lehigh Valley Saturday night. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

