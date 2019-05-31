Stripers Commit Four Errors, Lose 4-1 in Indianapolis

May 31, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Indianapolis Indians (31-20) took advantage of four Gwinnett errors to hand the Stripers (31-23) a 4-1 loss on Friday night in the opening game of the three-game series at Victory Field. Bryse Wilson lost despite turning in a quality start, yielding four unearned runs over 6.0 innings.

Scoring Recap: The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on an RBI double to center by Ryan LaMarre off Indianapolis starting pitcher Luis Escobar. The Indians tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the second. With Will Craig on second after a leadoff double, Pablo Reyes laid down a bunt fielded by catcher Alex Jackson. Jackson threw the ball away at first base, allowing Craig to score. Still tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, two errors on shortstop Luis Marte and a single by Craig loaded the bases with no outs. J.B. Shuck drove in a run with an RBI groundout to put Indianapolis ahead 2-1, and Christian Kelley followed with a two-run single to right for a 4-1 lead.

Stripers Stats: Wilson (L, 3-5) went 6.0 innings with four unearned runs on five hits, one walk, and six strikeouts. A.J. Minter pitched the last 2.0 innings with one hit allowed. At the plate, the Stripers mustered only four hits, including two singles from Wilson and the RBI double from LaMarre, who finished 1-for-3.

Indians Stats: Escobar got a no-decision with 5.0 innings, three hits, one earned run, and six strikeouts. Sean Keselica (W, 1-2), Yefri Ramirez (H, 1), and Tyler Lyons (S, 2) combined on 4.0 scoreless, one-hit innings in relief. Craig went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Postgame Notes: Gwinnett dropped to 3-12 when being held without a home run this season. The Stripers finished May with a Gwinnett single-month record 61 homers in 29 games (2.10 HR/game) and continue to lead the International League with 94 homers in 54 games. Travis Demeritte went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk to extend his IL-best on-base streak to 33 games. Rafael Ortega went 0-for-3 to snap his 11-game hitting streak. Sean Kazmar Jr. saw his three-game homer streak and seven-game RBI streak snapped as he went 0-for-3.

Next Game (Saturday, June 1): Gwinnett at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. LHP Kolby Allard (4-3, 4.50 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Cam Vieaux (1-0, 3.60 ERA) for the Indians. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.