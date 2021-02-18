Bisons Announce 2021 Playing Schedule - Opening Day Is April 6th at Sahlen Field

Longstanding rivalries will intensify in 2021 as the Buffalo Bisons today announced their 2021 Playing Schedule, a 142-game slate that will begin on Opening Day on Tuesday, April 6 at Sahlen Field and be completely made up of contests against other Triple-A East Northeast Division foes.

The start of the 136th season of Bisons baseball in Buffalo, Opening Day will feature one of the closest and oldest rivalries in baseball as the Herd will host the Rochester Red Wings for the first of a six-game season-opening homestand. Due to the ongoing pandemic and with the emphasis on player/staff health and wellness, all homestands and roadtrips during the 2021 season will include one opponent and be six games in length (lone exception is during shortened All-Star Game week).

At this time, no season tickets, ticket packages, individual tickets or group hospitality areas are available for purchase for the 2021 Bisons season. An announcement of ticket availability, ballpark capacity and additional ballpark safety and operational procedures will be made at a later date.

Fans with ticket credits from the cancelled 2020 season are encouraged to visit Bisons.com for more information on options for applying that credit when tickets do become available. At this time, Sahlen Field and the Sahlen Field Box Office remain closed.

"Being able to circle 'Opening Day' at Sahlen Field on April 6 definitely feels great, but we're ultimately looking forward to the day when we can also tell our amazing fans that we can once again gather together at the ballpark to enjoy Bisons baseball," said Anthony Sprague, General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons. "The health and safety of our fans is and will always be our top priority as we continue to evaluate all options for hosting fans at the ballpark in 2021."

About the 2021 Schedule

The Bisons 2021 schedule is exclusively comprised of games against Northeast Division foes, the Rochester Red Wings (36 games), the Syracuse Mets (36 games), the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24 games), the Worcester Red Sox (24 games) and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22 games). The Bisons will make their first ever trip to Worcester on Tuesday, May 18, marking the club's first game in the state of Massachusetts since defeating the Pawtucket Red Sox at 'The Futures of Fenway' game 2-0 on August 18, 2012.

The schedule will include 12 home series, 11 of which are six games in length with a four-game set against Lehigh Valley, July 15-18, shortened because of All-Star Week. On three occasions the Herd will have back-to-back home series, including a 12-game stretch against Worcester and Rochester, May 4-16, a 12-game stretch against Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, June 1-13, and a 10-game stretch against Lehigh Valley and Syracuse, July 15-25.

The Bisons will have 33 weekend dates (Fri.-Sun.), accounting for almost half (47%) of their 70-game home schedule. A total of 24 of those weekend dates are in the summer months of June-September.

With the inclusion of a universal off day throughout the season (Mondays), the Bisons 142-game regular season will extend two weeks longer than in previous years. The team's final regular season game is scheduled for Sunday, September 19 in Rochester. Buffalo's final home game is set to be Sunday, September 12 against Syracuse.

The 2021 schedule is subject to change. Game times will be announced at a later date.

