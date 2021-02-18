Syracuse Mets Announce 2021 Schedule

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets announced their 2021 schedule on Thursday. Syracuse is slated to play 142 games in a unique format for the 2021 season. The Mets will only play the other five teams in their division with Opening Day scheduled for Tuesday, April 6th at Lehigh Valley. Syracuse's 2021 Home Opener is planned for Tuesday, April 13th against the Buffalo Bisons at NBT Bank Stadium. The Syracuse Mets are continuing to work with state and local health officials to plan for the safe return of fans to the stadium. More information about tickets and health protocols at games will be released soon.

The 142-game schedule is a slight increase from the last few years. Triple-A teams have played 140-game schedules since 2018. The last time there was a 142-game Triple-A schedule was 2017. This change comes as part of a broader change in Minor League Baseball. Syracuse is part of a new "Group of 20" League now called the Triple-A East League where the Mets are part of the Northeast Division. The Northeast Division consists of the same six teams that were part of the former International League North Division: Buffalo, Lehigh Valley, Rochester, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Syracuse, and Worcester, which moved from Pawtucket.

The other 14 teams in the Triple-A East League are Columbus, Indianapolis, Iowa, Louisville, Omaha, St. Paul, and Toledo in the Midwest Division and Charlotte, Durham Gwinnett, Jacksonville, Memphis, Nashville, and Norfolk in the Southeast Division.

In order to reduce travel for teams during the 2021 season, teams will only play opponents from the same division. The unique 2021 schedule also includes teams playing six straight games against the same opponent. Every Monday is an off day, and then teams will play a six-game series in the same city.

Syracuse's schedule features 36 games against Buffalo, 34 games against Rochester, and 24 games each against Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and Worcester. The Mets will play 70 games at home at NBT Bank Stadium and 72 games on the road. All 142 games are slated to be played over a 167-day stretch that starts with Opening Day on April 6th and ends with the season finale on September 19th.

The Mets are also scheduled to be home for the week leading up to the Fourth of July. Syracuse will host Rochester for six straight games from Tuesday, June 29th to Sunday, July 4th.

As more guidelines are released for the return of fans to sporting events, the Syracuse Mets are looking forward to the potential of welcoming fans back to NBT Bank Stadium. The organization is working with New York State and Onondaga County officials and health experts to ensure that the return to the ballpark is safe and convenient for our fans. Additional information on single game and season tickets, flex plans, seating, suites, parties, safety procedures, and more will be released in the coming weeks.

