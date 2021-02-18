2021 Schedule Announced, Opening Day April 6

The Durham Bulls, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their schedule for the upcoming season. The Bulls are slated to begin their 2021 campaign on Tuesday, April 6, hosting the Gwinnett Stripers at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, which would end a 572-day drought of Bulls baseball at the DBAP.

Single game ticket information, including capacity limitations in accordance with federal, state, and local guidelines, will be released at a later date. Dates and opponents are subject to change. Promotions for the 2021 season will also be announced in a future release.

"Good things come to those who wait, and I think we've all waited long enough for this announcement," said Mike Birling, Durham Bulls Vice President â Baseball Operations. "We're ecstatic to welcome both players and fans back into the DBAP for Opening Day and look forward to an exciting and safe season of Durham Bulls baseball!"

The Bulls' 2021 schedule features 142 games, including 70 home dates. This year's campaign exclusively features six divisional opponents over the course of the regular season. Newcomers such as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Memphis Redbirds and Nashville Sounds join the Bulls, Stripers, Charlotte Knights and Norfolk Tides in the seven-team Triple-A East Southeast division.

The Bulls are slated to play six-game series throughout the year, with no games played on Mondays to allow for travel and rest. No postseason contests are scheduled to be played at this time, with Durham's final regular season game at the DBAP set for Sunday, September 12 against the Norfolk Tides.

Earlier this month, the Bulls signed their Professional Development License with Major League Baseball, aligning Durham as the Tampa Bay Rays' Triple-A affiliate through the 2031 campaign. The upcoming season will be 23rd of affiliation between the Bulls and Rays, with Tampa Bay being the only squad Durham has been affiliated with since joining Triple-A baseball in 1998.

Over the course of their affiliation with Tampa Bay, the Bulls have earned 16 playoff berths, in addition to winning six league championships and the Triple-A National Championship in 2009 and 2017. The squad has posted a 1,688-1,456 record (.537) in that time frame, including 18 winning seasons in 22 tries.

