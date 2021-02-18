Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2021 Schedule Dates

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are excited to announce their initial schedule of home and road dates for the 2021 campaign. The Stripers' long-awaited 12th season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves begins on April 6 at Durham, and the Home Opener at Coolray Field is April 13 vs. Memphis.

The Stripers will play a 142-game schedule (72 home, 70 road) in the newly-formed Triple-A East League, a product of Minor League Baseball's realignment plan. The League includes all 14 teams previously in the International League, plus six additional cities making the move from other circuits: Iowa, Memphis, Nashville, and Omaha from the Pacific Coast League, Jacksonville from the Double-A Southern League, and St. Paul from the independent American Association.

Gwinnett will face eight of the 19 other teams in the League this season, a mainly regional group of opponents all located within 600 miles of Coolray Field. The Stripers will play 118 games against all six of their Southeast Division rivals, the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox), Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins), Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals), Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers), and Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles). The remaining 24 games will be played against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) and Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) of the Midwest Division.

The Stripers will be home for 12 weekends in 2021, and will host holiday games on Memorial Day weekend (May 28-30), Father's Day (June 20), and Labor Day weekend (September 3-5).

The Stripers are working closely with local health officials, Major League Baseball, and the Atlanta Braves on the possibility of limited capacities to start the 2021 season at Coolray Field. More information on new ballpark policies including contactless mobile-only ticketing, a socially-distanced seating manifest, and safety protocols can be found by visiting GoStripers.com/covid19. Season ticket memberships are available now online at GoStripers.com/memberships and limited individual game tickets will be available to the public closer to Opening Night.

Game times and 2021 promotions will be announced in the coming weeks. To be among the first to see the schedule of giveaways, theme nights, and special events planned for this season, sign up for the Stripers Newsletter at GoStripers.com/newsletter.

Game dates are subject to change, and the Gwinnett Stripers will continue to work with Major League Baseball, the Atlanta Braves, and state and local government on hosting a safe and responsible 2021 season.

