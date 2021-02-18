Indianapolis Indians Release 2021 Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today released their 2021 regular-season schedule in what will be the 119th season in franchise history and 25th anniversary season for Victory Field. The campaign welcomes a new league, new divisional opponents, and home games against the Iowa Cubs and Memphis Redbirds. The Vic last hosted the Triple-A affiliates of the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals in 1997 when the Indians were a member of the American Association. Indianapolis begins its season Tuesday, April 6 with a six-game series at Memphis before returning to Victory Field on Tuesday, April 13 against the Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers) to kick off a six-game homestand.

Indy's 2021 schedule features 142 games (70 home, 72 away) and a regular season that is set for completion on Sunday, Sept. 19. Every series - aside from a four-game set coming out of July's major league All-Star break - will be six games running Tuesdays thru Sundays, with each Monday marked as league-wide off days. Indianapolis' home opener will end a 591-day layoff since its last home game on Aug. 31, 2019.

Further, as part of Major League Baseball's restructured minor league system, the Indians are now part of a 20-team league named the Triple-A East. Indianapolis resides in the Midwest Division with six other clubs, three familiar foes with the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians), Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) and Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers), and three newcomers with Iowa, the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) and St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins). Of the Indians' 142 games, 118 will be against Midwest Division opponents while the other 24 are against Nashville and Memphis from the Southeast Division.

"Receiving and releasing our 2021 schedule to the public is another step in the right direction for baseball, and ultimately our fans, partners, players and staff, to safely return to Victory Field," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "We look forward to providing fun, affordable entertainment to the community once again this year as we anticipate the long-awaited return of Indians baseball to the corner of West & Maryland."

Indianapolis' schedule features 10 home dates in April, eight in May, 14 in both June and July, 13 in August and 11 in September. The Indians are home on two holidays - Father's Day on Sunday, June 20 against Memphis and Sunday, July 4 against Iowa. Indy has 12 home dates apiece on Fridays and Saturdays.

Indy's longest stretches at Victory Field come in July and the end of August/early September. The Indians play 10 home games in 11 days against Omaha (July 15-18) and Toledo (July 20-25). Indianapolis'

longest homestand is 12 games in 13 days against Louisville (Aug. 24-29) and Iowa (Aug. 31-Sept. 5). The final homestand of the season is a six-game set against St. Paul (Sept. 14-19).

More information on tickets, promotions and Victory Field safety protocols will be released in the coming weeks. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

The 2021 schedule was constructed with COVID-19 precautions in mind and does not foreshadow potential scheduling plans for seasons to come. Intradivisional and regional games were the focus to assist with travel for all 20 teams along with homestands and road trips limited to facing only one opponent as well. With those factors in mind, the Indians will not play any of the six teams in the Triple-A East Northeast Division (Buffalo, Lehigh Valley, Rochester, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Syracuse, Worcester) and five of the seven teams in the Southeast Division (Charlotte, Durham, Gwinnett, Jacksonville, Norfolk).

Indianapolis' 2021 Opponents Home & Away Dates

Opponent at Victory Field Away

Columbus (6 home, 6 away) June 1-6 July 6-11

Iowa (12 home, 12 away) June 29-July 4, Aug. 31-Sept. 5 May 4-9, Aug. 3-8

Louisville (12 home, 12 away) April 27-May 2, Aug. 24-29 June 22-27, Sept. 7-12

Memphis (6 home, 6 away) June 15-20 April 6-11

Nashville (6 home, 6 away) April 13-18 June 8-13

Omaha (4 home, 6 away) July 15-18 May 25-30

St. Paul (12 home, 12 away) Aug. 10-15, Sept. 14-19 May 18-23, July 27-Aug. 1

Toledo (12 home, 12 away) May 11-16, July 20-25 April 20-25, Aug. 17-22

