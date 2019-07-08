Biscuits Take Down Smokies, 6-1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (55-34) continue their dominance on Monday night against the Tennessee Smokies (40-48), taking the second-straight game from their North Division rivals by a score of 6-1 at Riverwalk Stadium. Montgomery is now 31-15 at home and 11-4 vs the Smokies this season.

Tennessee would strike first against Montgomery starter Kenny Rosenberg (8-1). Vimael Machin's RBI-single on a line drive to center field put the Smokies in front, 1-0, in the first. The Biscuits would tie the game in the third after Jesus Sanchez drilled a 1-0 pitch from Smokies starter Thomas Hatch (4-10) down the right filed line for a triple scoring Taylor Walls from first base.

The game remained deadlocked until the bottom of the sixth when Brett Sullivan drew a one-out walk. Then shortstop Lucius Fox ripped his 14th double of the year down the left field line scoring Sullivan from first and giving the Biscuits a 2-1 lead.

The Biscuits would tack on an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh with a RBI-double form Vidal Brujan extending the lead, 3-1. Catcher Rene Pinto would add two more runs in the eighth with a double to right-center field. The next batter Miles Mastrobuoni would bring Pinto around to score with a line drive single to right field putting the Biscuits in front, 6-1.

Rosenberg was solid on the mound, hurling five innings of one-run ball and striking out five batters. Dalton Moats threw one shutout inning of relief, and Phoenix Sanders a scoreless eighth and ninth to give the Biscuits their 13th series win of the season (13-3-2).

On the base paths Biscuit runners were caught stealing five times tying a Southern League record.

The Butter and Blue will try to make it three-straight wins on Tuesday afternoon when Jason Garcia will make his Biscuits debut against Cory Abbott on Camp Day at 12:05 PM CT.

