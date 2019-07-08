Barons Walk-Off Wahoos for Fourth Time in Five Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons (14-5, 41-47) walked off against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (9-10, 47-42) for the fourth time in five games behind a solo shot off the bat of newcomer Damek Tomscha on Monday night at Regions Field.

Tomscha, whom the White Sox organization signed to a minor-league contract June 28, sent the first pitch he saw to lead off the bottom of the ninth over the left-field fence.

It marked Tomscha's first home run since he joined the Barons and marked a momentous return to the state of Alabama for Auburn University graduate.

Tomscha's walk-off home run allowed Barons left-hander Kodi Medeiros (W, 3-8) to pick up the win in relief. Medeiros struck out a pair and allowed one run one one hit across two innings of work.

Medeiros' strong performance out of the bullpen backed up a strong start from Matt Tomshaw, who struck out eight through seven scoreless frames. The veteran left-hander, who made his 11th career start against Pensacola, scattered six hits but settled for a no-decision.

Blue Wahoos right-hander Jorge Alcala matched Tomshaw's effort with six scoreless innings of his own. The right-hander, whom MLB Pipeline ranks as the No. 19 prospect in the Twins organization, struck out seven and allowed just four hits.

Pensacola grabbed the lead via a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning before the Barons tied it in the bottom half of the frame when Joel Booker, who led off with a single and stole second, came across to score on an RBI-groundout from Luis Gonzalez.

Tomscha's walk-off blast represented Birmingham's fourth walk-off win of the current six-game series against Pensacola, as well as the fourth separate style of game-winner.

Blake Rutherford delivered a three-run shot Thursday, while Joel Booker followed two days later with a walk-off single. A two-run wild pitch sent the Barons home winners Sunday afternoon before Tomscha's heroics Monday night.

Birmingham extended its overall win streak to six games and its home win streak to nine games.

The Barons and Blue Wahoos will conclude their six-game set Tuesday night as Birmingham sends left-hander John Parke (1-0, 4.00) to the mound against Pensacola right-hander Griffin Jax (3-2, 2.04).

First pitch in the series finale is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT at Regions Field and the game will be broadcast via WJQX-FM 100.5. Coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show.

