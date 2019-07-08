Fourth Straight: Payamps, Kohn Guide Jackson to 5-3 Win

Chattanooga, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, held off a late charge by the Chattanooga Lookouts on Monday, winning 5-3 at AT&T Field. Jackson's victory means the Generals (49-40) have won four in a row and claim a series victory over the Lookouts (44-44).

After a clean first inning on both sides, Jackson put a trio of runs on Ryan Lillie (1-2, 8.31 ERA) across the second and third frames. Reigning SL Player of the Week Ramon Hernandez continued his hot streak by doubling in Drew Ellis for the game's first run, and two batters later, Mark Karaviotis drove in Hernandez with a single for a 2-0 lead. A solo shot by Jeffrey Baez made the lead 3-0 in the third, and an RBI single by Jackson starter Joel Payamps (3-4, 2.88 ERA) put the Generals four runs in front before the Lookouts started in on the comeback trail.

Payamps got through the Chattanooga lineup damage-free in his first cycle through the order, but the second time through was not as easy. With two outs and Jose Siri at second base, Ibandel Isabel singled to score the Lookouts' first run of the game, cutting the lead to 4-1. Payamps would retire the next seven men in a row, and his offense helped him out with a solo homer from Pavin Smith to get the margin to 5-1. Payamps ended by stranding a leadoff double in the seventh inning, finishing his day with seven strikeouts and four hits allowed without giving up a walk.

In the eighth inning, Damien Magnifico allowed a pair of runs to score on a bases-loaded single, but he stranded the bases loaded later in the inning with a Gavin LaValley pop-out. Michael Kohn (S, 7) made his first ninth-inning appearance since April 29 and retired the Lookouts in order to secure the win. Smith, Karaviotis, and debuting catcher Lucas Herbert each recorded a pair of hits in the Generals' win.

