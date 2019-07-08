Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: July 8 at Mobile

July 8, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Mobile BayBears in Monday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. LHP Daniel Castano (1-0, 3.97 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Mobile RHP Jeremy Beasley (4-5, 3.70 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

MAHAN, MILLAN HELP SHRIMP CRUSH BAYBEARS

Riley Mahan collected four hits, scored four runs and drove in three more and J.C. Millan added four more hits and two more RBIs on Sunday as Jacksonville pounded Mobile 12-3. Mahan homered in the second for the game's first run. Later in the frame, Corey Bird added a sacrifice fly and Anfernee Seymour lined an RBI single to make it 3-0. The Jumbo Shrimp extended their lead to 5-0 in the third on a Mahan RBI double and Millan RBI single. Mobile scored one in the third and two in the fourth, but Jacksonville responded with three runs in the fifth, courtesy of a Billy Fleming RBI double, Millan RBI single and Bird fly out. In the sixth, Mahan and Millan each singled in another run to make it 10-3. Bird added a two-run single to get the tally to 12-3.

THE BEST DEFENSE IS A GOOD OFFENSE

After posting meager run totals of two and three runs, respectively, Jacksonville's offense exploded on Sunday for 12 tallies - their most in any game since plating 13 at Biloxi on June 11, 2017. In the process, the Jumbo Shrimp equaled a season-high with 15 hits. Interestingly, of those 15 base knocks, 14 came from Joe Dunand, Riley Mahan, Billy Fleming, J.C. Millan and Anfernee Seymour, who went a combined 14-for-23 (.609). The other four Jumbo Shrimp in the order combined to go 1-for-18 (.056). Individually, Mahan notched a career-high four hits and four runs scored. Millan also registered a career-high four hits.

'PEN PALS

The Jumbo Shrimp bullpen finally saw their scoreless innings streak come to an end at 21 in the ninth inning on Friday at Mobile. That roll came right on the heels of a 14-frame scoreless streak that was snapped with an unearned run on Sunday. Thus, Jacksonville relievers went 36 frames in a row without yielding an earned run. Over the last 24 games, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 84.1 innings with just nine runs, eight earned, for a 0.85 ERA. During this 23-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively surrendered just 44 hits (4.7 H/9) while whiffing 90 (9.6 K/9) against 25 walks (2.7 BB/9). A big part of the success for Jacksonville relief pitchers has been their ability to retire first batters; on the season, the club's bullpen has retired 74.9 percent of first batters faced, several ticks above the baseball-wide average that hovers around 70 percent.

TALE AS OLD AS TIME

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 14-8 (.636) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 22 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest runs (68) and hits (148) of any Double-A club. The Jumbo Shrimp also place first in Double-A in WHIP (1.07), second in batting average against (.209), fifth in ERA (2.90), tied for seventh in walks (61) and ninth in strikeouts (204). During this 22-game run, Jacksonville has gone four sets in a row without a series loss, their best such roll since winning five straight sets from August 4-30 of the 2017 campaign.

THE BALLAD OF BILLY THE KID

The Miami Marlins signed free agent infielder Billy Fleming to a minor league contract on June 3 and assigned him to Jacksonville. After just two games with the Jumbo Shrimp, Fleming spent 16 contests with Triple-A New Orleans before returning on June 25 to Jacksonville. A native of Churchville, Pa., Fleming has batted an extraordinary 17-for-45 in the 12 games since rejoining the Jumbo Shrimp, slashing .378/.440/.600 with four doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, five walks and 12 runs scored. Since Fleming returned to Jacksonville, he ranks third in the Southern League in average, fourth in OPS (1.042), fifth in slugging and sixth in on-base percentage.

NOT YOUR AVERAGE JOE

Jacksonville infielder Joe Dunand came into play on June 9 with a dormant season batting line of .209/.275/.262. However, in the 26 games since then, the Miami native is for 29-for-92 at the plate, slashing a robust .315/.394/.467 with nine doubles, one triple, one home run, six RBIs and 11 walks. A product of N.C. State, Dunand has dropped his strikeout percentage from 29.7 percent with Jacksonville in 2018 to 22.6 percent this year. However, in a not necessarily encouraging trend, his ground ball rate has shot up from 32.4 to 43.6 percent.

SHRIMP SKEWER

Of Jacksonville's last 26 games, 18 have been decided by two runs or fewer. The Jumbo Shrimp have won 10 of these 18 contests. On the year, Jacksonville is a combined 17-32 (.347) record in games determined by two runs or fewer.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.