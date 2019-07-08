Blue Wahoos and Waste Management to Renovate Local Baseball Field

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Do you know of a baseball field in Pensacola in need of restoration?

For the eighth consecutive year, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos will join with Waste Management to renovate an area baseball field and return it to pristine playing condition.

The Blue Wahoos will be accepting nominations from the community to choose a local field to receive a makeover until July 22nd. Any local citizen or organization can submit an entry by posting a video on Facebook explaining why your field should be chosen to receive restoration with @BlueWahoosBBall tagged.

If submitting a video is not an option, please submit photos and a letter of request to project coordinator Anna Striano at AStriano@BlueWahoos.com.

Only fields that are currently in use by an area organization are eligible.

