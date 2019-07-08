Southern League Weekly Award Winners Named for July 1-7

July 8, 2019 - Southern League (SL) News Release





MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are proud to announce that Jackson infielder Ramon Hernandez has been named the league's Player of the Week, and Generals pitcher Matt Peacock has been named Pitcher of the Week. Both awards recognize these players' performances for games played during the week of July 1-7.

Hernandez, 23, earns Player of the Week honors after hitting .381 (8-for-21) with eight runs scored, five extra-base hits, and seven runs batted in across six games for Jackson this week. During that stretch, he led all qualified batters in both slugging percentage (.905) and OPS (1.305) while also ranking among the league leaders in runs scored (8, T-2nd), total bases (19, T-2nd), and RBIs (7, T-5th).

A native of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Hernandez has appeared in 56 games for the Generals this season. He signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in July 2013 and is a career .269 (443-for-1646) hitter across 438 career minor league games.

Peacock, 25, is named Pitcher of the Week following a pair of high-quality starts which resulted in a combined 2-0 record alongside a 0.64 ERA (1 ER/14.0 IP) with four walks and 11 strikeouts. Among qualified pitchers, Peacock led the league last week in innings pitched (14.0) while ranking among the league leaders in ERA (0.64, 2nd), WHIP (0.71, T-3rd), and opponents' batting average (.133, 3rd).

Across 12 games (11 starts) this season, the Saraland, Alabama native has posted a 5-3 record and a 2.52 ERA (18 ER/64.1 IP). His five victories are the second most among all Jackson pitchers.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Peacock in the 23rd round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of South Alabama. Across 62 total minor league games (27 starts), Peacock has registered a career 12-11 record and a 3.37 ERA (72 ER/192.1 IP).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.