Generals Gameday: July 8 at Chattanooga

July 8, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (48-40 Overall, 9-9 Second Half)

Vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (44-43, 8-10 Second Half)

Monday, July 8 | 6:15 pm CT | AT&T Field

Game 89 | Away Game 50 | Second Half Game 19

Generals SP: RHP Joel Payamps, 2-4, 3.48 ERA

Opponent SP: RHP Ryan Lillie, 1-1, 9.00 ERA

LAST GAME: Chattanooga, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, got their second consecutive quality start from right-hander Matt Peacock (5-3, 2.52 ERA) and beat the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday by a 3-2 count. The Generals (48-40) won their third game in a row for the first time in the Second Half, securing at least a series split in their six-game set with the Lookouts (44-43).

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Jackson's Joel Payamps has yet to see Chattanooga this year, but he's coming off consecutive quality starts against Montgomery and Mississippi (14.0 IP, 2 ER). Likewise, Chattanooga' Ryan Lillie will be a completely new challenge for the Jackson offense, though Lillie gave up eight earned runs over two and one-third innings against Jacksonville in his last outing.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Based on their performances between July 1 and July 7, Ramon Hernandez and Matt Peacock swept SL Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week honors on July 8. Peacock threw 14.0 innings over two starts with one earned run allowed, and Hernandez put up eight hits, eight runs, and seven RBI in six games in that span. It's the first pro award of any kind earned by Hernandez.

Southern League Stories from July 8, 2019

