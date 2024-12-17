Birmingham Squadron Announce 2024 Winter Showcase Schedule

December 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The NBA G League today announced the schedule for the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase, presented by The General Insurance, with the Birmingham Squadron set to play Thursday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 22.

On Friday, Birmingham (5-9) takes on the Wisconsin Herd (2-12) at 5 p.m. CT, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. The game will be televised exclusively on Roku Sports Channel.

Sunday's game features the Squadron against the Delaware Blue Coats (7-7), with tip-off scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT, exclusively on ESPN+.

The Birmingham Squadron's next home game is set for Friday, Jan. 10 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Tickets are available by visiting BirminghamSquadron.com or on Ticketmaster.

