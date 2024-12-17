Charge Honor Rock Roots with Grateful Dead Night

December 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge Grateful Dead Night uniforms

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge unveiled Grateful Dead Night, presented by Nuevo to honor Public Hall's musical history. Come down to Shakedown Street (formerly Lakeside Avenue) on Friday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m.

In true rock & roll fashion, ALL FANS will receive a Grateful Dead concert poster. And once the final buzzer sounds, fans can stick around for an exclusive post-game concert from JiMiller Band, a local, Cleveland jam band.

Charge players will be fitted in specialty tie-dye jerseys, that will be auctioned with proceeds benefitting the Cavaliers Community Foundation, but fans won't be left out as they will be able to purchase replica tops and shorts in the Charge team shop.

The Grateful Dead played at Public Hall on three different occasions between 1972 and 1980, highlighting the rock legacy of our city. 30 years ago, when the Cavs laid their own foundation in downtown Cleveland, the Grateful Dead were immortalized in another Cleveland landmark, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

For the best value and a winter JAMMED full of fun, Dead Heads can bundle the game on January 10th into a Charge Holiday Plan presented by the Cleveland Museum of Natural History which includes any three (3) Charge games, free tickets to Disney on Ice at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Free admission to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, and a free Charge Knit Hat (one per seat purchased)!

