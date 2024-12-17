Indiana Mad Ants Announce 2024 Winter Showcase Schedule

December 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The NBA G League announced today the official schedule for the 2024 Winter Showcase, presented by The General Insurance. The Mad Ants are scheduled to play Friday, December 20th and Sunday, December 22nd.

The Mad Ants (5-9) will take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets affiliate) on Friday, December 20th at 6:00 p.m. ET. The game will be available on Roku. Rio Grande Valley enters the showcase with a 7-7 record.

On Sunday, Indiana will face the Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks affiliate) with tip-off at 10:30 a.m. ET. The Legends enter the showcase with a 5-9 record. This game can be streamed on NBA TV.

All Winter Showcase games will take place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Mad Ants enter the showcase following a 119-107 victory against the Windy City Bulls on Sunday, December 15th.

After the conclusion of the Winter Showcase, the Mad Ants return home on Friday, December 27th to take on the Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz affiliate). Tip-off will be at 6:00 p.m. The two clubs will play again the following day at the same time.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.