Wisconsin Herd to Play Two Games at the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase

December 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. (Dec. 17, 2024)- The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will play two games at the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, December 19 and Saturday, December 21.

The Wisconsin Herd (2-12) will play their first NBA G League Winter Showcase game against the Birmingham Squadron (5-9) at 5:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, December 19. Fans can watch the game on Roku. For the Herd's second game at the Winter Showcase, the Herd will take on the Mexico City Capitanes (8-6) on Saturday, December 21 at 6:30 pm CST. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+.

Following the NBA G League Winter Showcase, all team records reset for the NBA G League regular season. The Herd will play the Greensboro Swarm on the road for the first two regular season games on December 27 and December 28 with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST for both nights.

