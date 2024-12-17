The Rip City Remix Announce 2024 G League Winter Showcase Schedule

December 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The NBA G League announced today the schedule for the 2024 Winter Showcase event in Orlando, Fla. where the Rip City Remix will compete in two games against G League opponents.

On Friday, Dec. 20 the Remix will take on the Mexico City Capitanes on ESPNU at 10:30 a.m. PT. This will be the first of three matchups for the teams in the 2024-25 season.

Rip City will then face the Long Island Nets for the first time in franchise history on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 12:30 p.m. PT. Fans can watch on the Roku Sports Channel.

The NBA G League Winter Showcase is the league's premier in-season scouting event, giving over 200 players on G League rosters the opportunity to shine in front of NBA general managers and personnel.

After the Showcase event, the Remix will return home to kick off the regular season on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. against the San Diego Clippers. Fans looking to attend the New Year Celebration can purchase tickets at www.RipCityRemix.com.

