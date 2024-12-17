Stockton Kings Secure 117-104 Victory over Valley Suns

December 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (10-4), defeated the Valley Suns (10-4), 117-104, Monday night at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Stockton Kings guard Mason Jones notched the team's first triple-double of the season with 24 points, 14 assists, 12 rebounds, and led all scorers. Guard Dexter Dennis followed with 20 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and three blocks. Forward Isaiah Crawford logged 18 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks. Forward Terry Taylor scored 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a block. Center Skal Labissiere added eight points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. The bench rallied for 36 points with center Drew Timme dropping 18 points and guard Jon Elmore scoring 11 points.

Valley Suns center Mamadi Diakite and guard David Stockton put up 14 points each. Guard TyTy Washington Jr. totaled 13 points. Forward Jalen Bridges scored 11 points. Forward Moses Wood contributed eight points. The bench contributed 44 points, with guards Paul Watson and Kaleb Johnson registering 13 points, respectively.

Stockton started off with a vengeance, running it up 12-3 before the Valley Suns called the first timeout of the game. They would extend that run to 18 before Washington made good on a shot from distance, followed by a slam in the paint to give the Suns five more points. The Kings were good on 18 of 27 shots, going 66.7% from the field, marked by a 24-8 run that put them on top, 42-16, at the end of the first frame. The Kings carried their fire into the second quarter, leading to a 70-52 score. Stockton shot 58% from the field and M. Jones led all scorers with 20 points at the halfway mark. The Suns slowly closed the gap, trailing 89-94 by the end of the third frame. But in the final quarter, the gap widened as the Valley Suns went 5-for-23 from the field. Stockton secured their tenth win, 117-104.

The Stockton Kings will head to Orlando to participate in the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase from December 19-22.

