Capital City Go-Go Clinch the Sixth Seed in the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase Tournament

December 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Capital City Go-Go News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - The Capital City Go-Go, the NBA G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards, earned the sixth seed in the NBA G League Tip Off Tournament and will take on the third seed Sioux Falls Skyforce to open the Winter Showcase at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The team will be making its second-straight tournament appearance starting on Thursday, December 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPNews.

Capital City has won four of its last five games and enters the Winter Showcase with a 10-4 record, the best record the team has had entering the Showcase since the Tip Off Tournament was introduced in the 2021-22 season. The 10-4 record is also tied for third best in the NBA G League this season. The Go-Go join the Westchester Knicks as the only two teams to qualify for the Winter Showcase Tournament in each of the last two seasons.

Capital City's full Winter Showcase schedule can be found below.

DATE AWAY HOME ET NETWORK

12/19/24 Capital City (6) Sioux Falls (3) 5:00 PM ESPNews

12/21/24 SXF/CCG L IWA/STO L 11:30 AM NBA TV

12/21/24 SXF/CCG W IWA/STO W 2:00 PM NBA TV

12/22/24 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 7:30 PM ESPNews

