Birmingham Routs Defending Champion Oklahoma City

November 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - Guard Izaiah Brockington tallied a career-high with 34 points as the Birmingham Squadron routed the defending NBA G League champion Oklahoma City Blue, 116-89, on Sunday afternoon at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

Brockington tied the Squadron's all-time franchise record for triples in a single game with eight as the Iowa State product went 8-for-9 from trey land. Brockington also hauled in 11 rebounds on the day.

Karlo Matkovic scored 24 and tallied 10 rebounds on assignment from the New Orleans Pelicans, while guard Galen Robinson Jr. led the bench in scoring with 10 points.

Oklahoma City made the opening basket of the contest but never led again as Birmingham outscored the Blue 43-26 in the first.

Miller Kopp led Oklahoma City with 21 points and Noah Starkey paced the visitors in rebounding with eight boards.

Birmingham remains at home for its next contest as the Squadron play host to the Austin Spurs on Friday night at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen in Birmingham on My68 WABM, in Austin on FanDuel Sports Network Southwest and nationally on NBAGLeague.com.

