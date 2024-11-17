Windy City Bulls Drop Rematch against Motor City

November 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, dropped their rematch against the Motor City Cruise 97-112 on Sunday night. Windy City Guard Javon Freeman-Liberty tallied his third 20+ point game of the season with 26 points and six rebounds. Forward Ben Coupet Jr. recorded a career-high 20 points, shooting 4-7 from beyond the arc.

Chicago Bulls two-way forward Adama Sanogo logged his third double-double of the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way guard DJ Steward also notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 assists.

Motor City took quarter one, outscoring the Bulls by seven. Windy City fought back in the second, with Freeman-Liberty shooting 5-7 from the field and adding 15 points for the Bulls. The back half of the game was taken over by Detroit Pistons two-way forward Cole Swider, who totaled 14 points in the third quarter and 16 in the final frame.

Swider led all scorers with a 32-point performance. Forward Lamar Stevens nearly had a triple-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists. Detroit Pistons two-way guard Alondes Williams and guard Aaron Estrada chipped in 12 points apiece.

With the loss, the Windy City Bulls fall to 1-4 in the Tip-Off Tournament, while the Motor City Cruise remain undefeated at 4-0.

The Bulls go back on the road for their next matchup against the Cleveland Charge on Tuesday, November 19. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 pm CT, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

